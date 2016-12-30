The incident was said to have occurred around 5am.
Eye witnesses said the driver of the tanker fled the scene after the incident for fear of being lynched by youths of the area who were still in celebration mood.
The incident was said to have caused blockage of the roads leading to Library Junction, as the spilled fuel had also got to All Saints area of the town.
Street urchins in the area brought out containers to scoop the spilled fuel.
Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen monitoring the situation at the scene while the Rapid Intervention Unit of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, was also on the ground with a fire fighting van.
