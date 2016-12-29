Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has warned his party against following the footsteps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.According to Frank, the ruling party should avoid showing the kind of arrogance which led to the rejection of the PDP by the Nigerian people in 2015.Frank was speaking yesterday in Abuja in reaction to an interview granted by the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in Benin during the week.Oyegun was quoted as saying that no mega party will survive the APC.Frank said such “arrogant” comments were capable of inciting the Nigerian public against the APC, adding that similar dismissive comments by a former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, during the merger, which led to the formation of the APC, won over several Nigerians to the side of the APC.Frank said, “I can say this emphatically that my national chairman has not met with any of the aggrieved national leaders of the APC.“I think as a party, we should not undermine the strength of this much-talked-about mega party, whether it is a rumour or not. I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us.“We must remember that this is how the PDP took the APC for granted during the formation stage, and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying ‘no vacancy in Villa’, ‘PDP will rule for 60 years’; but where are they today?“So, our national chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that even ruling party could lose election; so, we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power.”