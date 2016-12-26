Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has lambasted critics who accused the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, of collecting bribe from Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.This is coming after the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ekiti State frowned at the comment made by Pastor Adeboye, commending Governor Fayose.Adeboye had admonished state governors in the country to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart after he commended the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country.But the state’s APC, in its reaction, said it was alarmed that a cleric of Pastor Adebayo’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that Pastor Adeboye should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.Reacting, however, FFK took to his Twitter handle @realFFK to say: “Those who accused pastor Adeboye of collecting bribe from Governor Fayose simply because he commended the governor’s courage, are scum.”