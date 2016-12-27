Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday afternoon shot dead a commercial motorcycle rider popularly known as Okada at Ohoror community, Ughelli North council area of Delta State.The suspect identified as Rufus Erooni, was said to have been shot dead and butchered in parts by his assailants who left his remains at the scene of the incident only to be discovered by some members of the community going to their farms.“His assailants left their traits at the scene of the incident including cattle footprints”, an indigene of the community told Vanguard on phone.The attack on the Okada rider is coming just as a farmer at Agadama community of Uwheru in Ughelli North council area was allegedly killed by herdsmen who were reported to have seized his corpse.