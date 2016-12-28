Eagles have alleged they have been shortchanged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the payment of their win bonus for a 2018 World Cup qualifier.The Eagles have received the bonus for the 3-1 home win over Algeria in November courtesy of a special government bailout.The players are entitled to $5,000-a-man, but they received a million Naira each at the rate of 200 Naira even when a press statement by government clearly spelt out an official rate of 305 Naira to the US dollar.At the government rate of 305 Naira to the dollar, each player is due 1,525,000 million Naira and not a million Naira NFF paid to each of them.Twenty three players made the match day squad against Algeria in Uyo.They received a total of 23 million Naira, when they should have been paid over 35 million, an excess of 12 million Naira.“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has released the mandate to Central Bank of Nigeria for payment of Naira equivalent of US$1,173,820.00 at N305/$ to Nigeria Football Federation to pay outstanding winning bonuses for Super Eagles in the 2018 World Cup Qualifying Matches and for the Super Falcons’ participation in the 10th Women’s Africa Nations Cup,” announced the press release signed by Kenechukwu N. Offie, director communications of the office of the accountant general of the federation.The players and officials have now risen to allege that they did not get what was due to them.“I got a million Naira as bonus for the win over Algeria, just what I got for the win over Tanzania,” one of the Super Eagles players revealed.“I was also told that the government released the money for both the wins over Zambia and Algeria, but we were only paid for one of them.”“The NFF informed us that we will be paid in Naira for our home games due to a new government policy, but even at that we ought to be paid more than a million Naira because the official rate of the Naira to the dollar is 305 Naira and not 200 Naira,” added another aggrieved player.Officials were equally paid at the rate of 200 Naira to the dollar.