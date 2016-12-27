The London residence of Ibori has become a Mecca of sort for the state’s politicians since his release from prison where he served 13 years for money laundering and other corruption related crimes, last week.Uduaghan, who spoke with our reporter on telephone, expressed concern that the Ibori’s well-wishers actions could expose him (Ibori) to more political problems.Among politicians who have visited Ibori are Speaker of the state house of assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, PDP stalwart, Chief Ighoyota Amori among others like Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who sensationally declared that Ibori facilitated the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki and Rt Hon Taking Dogara as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives respectively.Nwaoboshi, in a video widely circulated on social media, said Ibori made governors, ostensibly incumbent Ifeanyi Okowa, senators ( himself as one), made his daughter, Eriatake Ibori a state lawmaker among others.Uduaghan however lamented that such statements and showoffs by Ibori’s supporters, could turn to haunt him.He said that such utterances and boisterous cerebration were capable of creating more problems for the ex-convict former governor.“For those going London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making statements, please stop it.“We appreciate your love for him. But you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.“You are creating problems for him than you can ever imagine.“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities,” Uduaghan added in a statement posted on his Facebook.