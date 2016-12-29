The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has lamented that Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter house where human lives have become so easy to destroy.This came just as the Catholic Church alleged that the renewed attacks have claimed 808 lives in four local government areas of the state.At least 1,422 houses, 16 churches, 19 shops, and one primary school have been destroyed, the church added.Sani, who paid a solidarity visit to his colleague representing Kaduna South, Senator Danjuma La’ah, however called for the establishment of security presence in all the villages and towns, as well as civilians joint task force to protect the communities.He said, “The way out of this mess is the need for security presence in all the villages and towns in Southern Kaduna. There is also need for civilians JTF where the communities will be fully involved. They will fund and support the JTF to protect their own communities.“It is unfortunate that Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter house and a cemetery, where human lives have become so easy to destroy.”