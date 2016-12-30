Nigerian soldiers on Friday engaged in a fierce fighting with Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.During the encounter, at least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed.This is coming as Nigerian military said that the Boko Haram insurgents had been crushed and Sambisa forest capturedThe leader of the sect Abubakar Shekau had on Thursday in a video denied that his fighters had been crushed in Sambisa forest. He boasted that his fighters would soon launch attack against the Nigerian Army.Military insiders told Premium Times that Friday’s battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.Sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed in the area, Premium Times sources said.The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.