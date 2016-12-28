Shanghai SIPG general manager, Sui Guoyang, has defended the huge amount they spent to bring Oscar to the club from Chelsea.Guoyang admits it is a necessary evil.SIPG last week completed the €60million capture of Oscar and will be paying him £400,000 a week.“If we don’t offer €60 million, do you think he will bother to come?” he told reporters.“There’s such a huge gap between CSL and Europe’s top leagues. It’s unrealistic to suggest that we would have done it in a different way.“The cost of signing the player was €60m indeed. The club’s senior management personally flew to Paris to seal the deal.”Guoyang also said Oscar was not happy with sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge, especially since manager Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation.“Oscar has fallen out of favor with Conte because he has no place in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation,” he said.“It played a key part in his desire to leave. He felt terrible to sit on the bench and not be involved. He is so young.“Oscar wants to come back to the Brazil national team. Some of his compatriots play in the CSL and they still get called up to the national team. So it helps him to make the decision to move to China.“And of course, the appointment of [ex-Chelsea boss] Andre Villas Boas is a plus. Oscar knows we are an ambitious club.”