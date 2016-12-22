The rumours making the rounds that the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal might be among those who would be removed from President Buhari’s cabinet in 2017, took a different turn on Wednesday when Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) openly referred to him as “the outgoing SGF”.The SGF has been caught by the anti corruption web of the Senate, when he was accused of awarding contract of grass clearing at the IDPs camps in the North-East to his own company, to the tune of N220m.The revelation which was contained in the report of the Senator Shehu Sani led Adhoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the North East region of Nigeria, also got the attention of the Presidency, with the security agencies mandated to investigate the allegations.Senator Dino, had raised a point of order during a Senate plenary last week to tender more evidences against Babachir, after it was ale ged that the SGF referred to the Senators as “talking rubbish”; the Senate consequently frowned at the allegation and insisted it must be investigated by relevant agencies.Dino Melaye however, took the campaign further when he, on Wednesday, during his speech at the Gala Night organised by the Nigerian Peace Corps in Abuja; insisted that corrupt persons under President Buhari’s government must be shown the way out.He said “I saw that the outgoing Secretary to the federal government, Babachir Lawal is taking the Nigerian youths to protest against his investigation, spending millions of naira on pages of newspapers and sponsoring commentators on programmes on TVs.“But I want to say that, those the gods want to kill, he first make mad. That will not help him; neither will it help any other corrupt person in power. Either by fire or by force, we will fight corruption in Nigeria”He charged the Nigerian youths to be a change agent and not to be used by corrupt elements; even as he added that the Nigerian Peace Corps would be part of the revolution that would soon start in Nigeria, against those whom he described as “financial scavengers and economic cankerworm”.Senator Dino also tasked the youths to wake up to the realities and take necessary positions on salient issues, so as to rescue the Nigerian Democracy from those who want to turn it to “greedocracy”, which he defined as “government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy”.The Peace Corps of Nigeria also on Wednesday conferred on Senator Dino Melaye, the Senior Advocate of Peace Award which was presented by the Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung.