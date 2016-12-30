Russia has promised to respond to the expulsion of 35 of its diplomats from Washington, amid a bitter dispute over alleged Russian interference in the recent United States presidential election.A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin’s reaction would cause the U.S “significant discomfort.”The foreign ministry said Russia’s response would be announced on Friday.The BBC reports that Russia has denied any hacking involvement and called the U. S action “ungrounded.”Under the U.S action taken on Thursday:35 diplomats from Russia’s Washington embassy and its consulate in San Francisco were declared “persona non grata” and given 72 hours to leave the U.S with their familiesTwo compounds said to have been used by Russian intelligence services in New York and Maryland will be closed.Sanctions were announced against nine entities and individuals including two Russian intelligence agencies, the GRU and the FSBPresident Barack Obama had vowed action against Russia amid U.S accusations that it directed cyber-attacks on the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.Emails stolen from her campaign manager and from the servers of the Democratic National Committee – some containing embarrassing information for Democrats – were released during the election campaign through the Wikileaks website.Moscow has made it clear it will hit back.The Kremlin has promised an “appropriate response” to the U.S sanctions; the Russian foreign ministry said there will be Russian “counter-measures.”In the tradition of the Cold War, tit-for-tat is the likely reaction. That would mean Russia expelling a similar number of American diplomats.