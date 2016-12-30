Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorges Mendes, has claimed that a Chinese club made a €300million offer for his client, but the player rejected the move.Chinese Super League sides are known for big-money transfers and they recently captured Oscar and Carlos Tevez, who have become the top two highest earners in world football.Mendes now says one of the clubs made an approach for Ronaldo and also tabled a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in history.“An offer of €300 million to Real Madrid and more than €100m per year [was made] to the player from China,” Mendes told Sky Sport Italia.“But money is not everything, the Spanish club is his life.”Ronaldo recently extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2021.