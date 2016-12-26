



Former Brazil star, Ronaldinho, has claimed that Liverpool playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, is a target for Barcelona.





Coutinho has been in fine form for the Reds this season, but is currently recovering from an ankle injury.





The 24-year-old has scored six goals in 14 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who go into the festive period in second spot.





Ronaldinho says his compatriot’s hot form might see him join Barca.





“I hope when he (Coutinho) returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool,” he told The Sun.





“He has been one of the stand out players in Europe this season – and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona.”





“Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest.”



