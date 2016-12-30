For the second time in one year, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly has resigned from office.The erstwhile incumbent, Adams Dabotorudima, resigned today (Friday, December 30, 2016).It may be recalled that Dabotorudima’s predecessor in office, Mr. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, resigned on Friday, December 18, 2015, shortly after Governor Nyesom Wike presented the N307bn Appropriation Bill for 2016 before the House.Ibani was succeeded by Dabotorudima, who represented the Okrika constituency, the same Rivers East Senatorial District as Wike.And now, Dabotorudima has toed the path of his predecessor in office.Details later…