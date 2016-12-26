The recapturing Sambisa Forest has excited former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida also known as IBB.Highly delighted IBB in a statement by Media Office of the former Head State said: “it is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smocked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest” He said.General Babangida also salute the courage and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari, Army chiefs as well as armed men and women and other security personnel for their sacrifice for the painful liberation of Sambisa Forest and adjoining abode of Boko Haram.He said: “May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa. Former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida during prayers to mark his 75th birthday celebration at the Hilltop, Minna, Niger State With the successful takeover of the sambisa forest, General Babangida hoped that very soon the remaining Chibok girls will be located and reunite with their families.The former Military President, reaffirmed his earlier stand that, ” President Muhammadu Buhari and the Military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria”.The former Military President, pay tributes to all fallen heroes for paying a supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression.Saying: ” the Labour of our heroes past, shall never been in vain”. Finally, Gen. Babangida urged the military to unveil a new strategy of further defeating pockets of insurgents/terrorists, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country.