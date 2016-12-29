



Again President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Bauchi State has been cancelled due to some unforeseen circumstances.The first visit which was scheduled earlier on the 13th of December 2016 was postponed because the President on that day went to Banjul, the Gambian Capital as part of the mediation team in that country election.Buhari and other Nigerian leaders led by the Economic Committee of West African States(ECOWAS) were mandated to mediate in Gambian electoral crisis where President Yahaya Jammeh, after conceding to a defeat in the elections, vowed not to step down for what he described as election characterized by irregularities.President Buhari’s visit to the state was rescheduled for today December 29, 2016 for the second time but was cancelled three hours to his arrival to Bauchi for what weather experts from Abuja described as hazy weather condition.The President in a telephone message to the government and people of Bauchi State, expressed his displeasure for his inability to be in Bauchi, Thursday for bad weather condition.He however appealed to the people of the state for the cancellation for the visit, assuring that a new and suitable date will be announced for the proposed visit to the State.Reaction to the new development, the State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar urged the people of the state to show understanding over the development, saying the cancellation was done in good fate and has no political undertone.