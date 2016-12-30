President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not join issues with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.The President said this through his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.This followed the latter’s ‎allegation of a plot by his political enemies to bomb his plane.Wike, who was speaking at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) end-of-year party in Port Harcourt, claimed his detractors were desperate to eliminate him.But he insisted that no man could destroy who God has lifted.In response, Shehu simply said: “The President will not descend to Wike’s level. He is the President of Nigeria.”The All Progressives Congress (APC), through its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Finebone, also said Wike was merely frightened by his past.“The APC believes that Governor Nyesom Wike’s utterances today, (yesterday) at his party’s event in Port Harcourt remains typically symptomatic of someone caught committing a heinous crime who has become confused and decides to pour dirt on anyone in sight.“Governor Wike’s accusation that APC is planning to bomb his plane simply underscores the extent to which the governor has become hysterically frightened by his own shadow and his past iniquities.“It is unfortunate that Governor Wike has become helpless in dealing with the outcome of his past actions but constantly suffering psychological relapses," the party stated.