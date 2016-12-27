The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to rejoice over the alleged defeat of the Boko Haram sect.The party also enjoined the President to do more in order to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna and intensify the war against the Boko Haram foot soldiers.Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on Monday disclosed that Sambisa forest would now serve as training ground for officers of the Nigerian Army as from next year.According to the PDP, it would be wrong for Buhari to claim victory recorded by the Armed Forces in the takeover of the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram.The leading opposition party opined that former President Goodluck Jonathan played a crucial role while in government to defeat the sect.Spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led committee, Dayo Adeyeye made this remark while speaking with newsmen on Monday.Adeyeye also said the claim by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government on the fall of the forest was yet to be independently verified.The former minister of state for works said, “The President cannot solely claim responsibility for the success he claimed the Armed Forces recorded in reclaiming Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram.“This is because the regime of former President Jonathan had done a lot in the war against terror.“This was why elections were held in almost all the local government areas in Borno State and the entire North-East in 2015.“Though there has been no independent verification of the claim, the President ought to give kudos to the regime of Jonathan that bought the weapons being used to fight the war.”Adeyeye added that it would be too early to claim victory over the terror group, saying the killing of a suicide bomber and the arrest of another in Borno State were testimonies that the war was not over yet.“We are all aware that propaganda is a tool being used by this government to deceive Nigerians. We hope this is also not another one,” he added.“We should ask the President why he keeps quiet over the activities of the killer herdsmen. What is he doing about it?“The herdsmen are now the number four terror group in the world. Nigerians should ask the President to act,” he added.