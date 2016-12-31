The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dismissed reports that its Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office.Recall that reports earlier surfaced, saying the Federal Government has redeployed Magu back to the Nigeria Police Force.The report alleged that the redeployment of Magu was to pave way for the new person to be nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.But the anti – graft agency in a terse statement on its twitter handle @officialEFCC, on Saturday wrote: “Guardian Newspaper Lied, Magu not sacked.”The debacle over Magu’s continued stay as the anti-graft head started few weeks ago after the senate refused to confirm him.The upper legislative chamber, cited a damning security report from sister agency, the Department of State Services, DSS, which implicated Magu as reason for refusing to confirm him.