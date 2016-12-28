A youth corps member, Grace Edegware, who was kidnapped alongside other commuters by suspected herdsmen in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja said they were fed daily with roast yam and dirty water for four days.The graduate of Accountancy from the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, was on her way to Abuja from Lagos when she was abducted last week.Grace narrated that she was traveling in a bus with others when they were robbed at gunpoint and thereafter taken into the bush. The abductors, it was gathered, demanded N15m from their family members.Grace told Northern City News that she and other hostages slept on grasses deep in the forest where they were taken to.She said, “We were three women that were abducted. We were sleeping inside the bush and on grasses. The distance from the road to the place they kept us was about three hours. They fed us once daily with roast yam and dirty water, that is by 2 pm. I had to take it and pray because I had no choice than to accept the food and water because we were very hungry. We kept our hope on God that we would be set free one day.“We were coming back from Lagos and by about 7 – 8 pm and between Gwagwalada and Abaji, the eight armed robbers took our property and marched some of us into the bush. They were brandishing dangerous weapons like guns and sharp machetes.“They were holding cutlasses, speaking Fulani and Hausa languages. It was only one of them that managed to speak incoherent English. Three of us were kidnapped that evening, but on the third day, they abducted two other persons, a man and woman. I was released with the woman they brought.”Her father, Francis, said he parted with N200, 000 to secure her freedom.According to him, his wife who took the money to the kidnappers went to the kidnappers’ hideout to secure their daughter’s release.“I couldn’t pay the N10m ransom. But by the special grace of God and with his intervention, we only paid N200,000 to secure the release of my daughter. The kidnappers were demanding big money, as it was not forthcoming, they decided that we should bring the N200,000.