An Osun State Chief Magistrate Court yesterday insisted that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi must be arrested for his failure to appear before the court.The presiding magistrate, Olusola Aluko, ordered the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, to arrest the first class monarch and produce him in court on Friday January 6, 2017.The magistrate had earlier issued a bench warrant on Friday, December 20, 2016, for Oluwo’s arrest and also restated his order last Wednesday compelling the monarch to appear in court on Friday December, 30, 2016 but the traditional ruler was absent when the case came up for hearing.According to the Aluko, a criminal case was brought before him against the Oluwo of Iwo and by the bench warrant he had issued “the accused person was supposed to have been arrested.”Although, the defendant’s counsel, Barrister Olayide Yekeen, wrote the court on why Oluwo himself would not be present for the proceeding but counsel to the applicant, Barrister Soji Oyetayo, explained that no reason was given for the absence of his client.It would be recalled that the applicant, the Oluwo-Oke of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye, had dragged Oba Akanbi, before the court for allegedly sponsoring an attack on him and his property located in Iwo.