Wolfsburg have confirmed the departure of Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Germany international signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Parc des Princes.The Ligue 1 champions will pay €35 million up front for the former Schalke man with the possibility of an extra €10m to be paid in bonuses."Julian Draxler is to leave VfL Wolfsburg and sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical examination," a Wolfsburg statement confirmed."The 23-year-old attacker has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 titleholders and UEFA Champions League participants. Both clubs have agreed to keep the financial details of the deal confidential."Sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: "We've had some very intense but constructive discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler and his management over the past few days and we're confident to have reached a satisfactory conclusion for all parties."Head coach Valerien Ismael added: "Of course I'm sad to see Julian go, because he's an outstanding footballer. He gave everything in the recent matches against Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach and once again showed how much this club meant to him."I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge."Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in August 2015 but has endured a difficult time at the Volkswagen Arena.He has made 14 appearances this season without scoring a goal and was omitted from the squad to face Bayern Munich following concerns over his behaviour, although he did register an assist in each of his last two games against Frankfurt and Gladbach.The arrival of Draxler, who had been linked with Arsenal, is expected to hasten the departure of Jese Rodriguez, who has been linked with a return to La Liga with Las Palmas.PSG are also keen on Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez, who they see as a long-term replacement for Maxwell and competition for Layvin Kurzawa.However, any deal would see Rodriguez first loaned back to Wolfsburg for the final six months of the season.