Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday shocked passengers at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, by flying the economy class aboard a commercial airline to a function in Enugu.Mr. Obasanjo was billed to attend the South-East Economic and Security Summit‎, but could not secure a business class ticket because all seats had been booked.His aides said with no alternative, the former president bought an economy ticket of Air Peace airline that travelled out of Lagos at 7a.m.The ticket was the last for the flight, as a result Mr. Obasanjo could not travel with his security detail.On board the aircraft, some shocked business class passengers offered the former president their seats, and he turned them down.Mr. Obasanjo took his seat number 18A, not before taking photographs with some passengers.On arrival at Enugu airport, he was received by Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.