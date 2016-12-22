It is not Nigerians that are corrupt. It is their system that is corrupt. If you don't change that system, you can't ever end corruption. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 20, 2016

When the actual cost of living is somewhere around ₦60k per month and minimum wage is ₦18k there is no way you can fight corruption! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 20, 2016

Nigeria's MINIMUM WAGE of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to MAXIMUM WAGE if it remains the same while the cost of everything else skyrockets! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 21, 2016

