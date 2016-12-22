 No way you can fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage – Ben Bruce | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » No way you can fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage – Ben Bruce

2:26 PM 0
A+ A-
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce has said that it is impossible to fight corruption with workers earning just N18,000 as minimum wage.



The Senator who gave the statement via social media also said that it is not Nigerians that are corrupt but the system they found themselves into.

When the actual cost of living is somewhere around ₦60k per month and minimum wage is ₦18k there is no way you can fight corruption!


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top