Nigeria midfielder Uche Agbo Suspended For Real Madrid Clash will miss Granada’s opening match of the second round of La Liga at Real Madrid due to a one-match ban.The 21-year-old Agbo accumulated his fifth booking of the season in a 1-1 draw at Malaga earlier this month.He has played 13 matches this season for Granada CF.Granada are second from bottom of the table with nine points from 16 matches.They face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on January 7, 2017.Real Madrid are top of La Liga with 37 points from 15 matches, three points clear of closest rivals Barcelona.