A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, says he is optimistic of a burgeoning economy early 2017 just as President Muhammadu Buhari had assured Nigerians of an end to economic contraction in the new year.Olulade, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, said in line with God’s plan through His various prophets, 2017 would usher in a period of economic buoyancy and new lease of life for the country.“The current economic downturn in the country no doubts is biting hard, but I believe that as we transit to the new year and with what the administration has so far put in place the country will witness a turnaround,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.According to him, the country will move out of the current recession into economic prosperity for the good of all.Olulade (APC-Epe II) urged Nigerians to approach the new year with hope and excitement for national prosperity and new lease of life for all.