Olulade, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, said in line with God’s plan through His various prophets, 2017 would usher in a period of economic buoyancy and new lease of life for the country.
“The current economic downturn in the country no doubts is biting hard, but I believe that as we transit to the new year and with what the administration has so far put in place the country will witness a turnaround,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.
According to him, the country will move out of the current recession into economic prosperity for the good of all.
Olulade (APC-Epe II) urged Nigerians to approach the new year with hope and excitement for national prosperity and new lease of life for all.
