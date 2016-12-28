NFF president Amaju Pinnick has disclosed a concrete sponsorship package for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be finalised by April.Pinnick admitted it has been difficult pay Franco-German Rohr his $47,000-a-month salary, but the NFF remain up to date on the payment.“We are not owing him (Rohr). We are struggling but we are paying,” he said on a television programme on Wednesday.“By April, March we will have something concrete (sponsorship) for the Eagles and other national coaches.”Questions are still being asked how the cash-strapped NFF have been paying the coach particularly as the identity of the current sponsors remain shrouded in mystery.Former Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso coach Rohr has posted a perfect record with Nigeria after his first three matches in charge of the Super Eagles.The Eagles are now top of the 2018 World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches, ahead of Cameroon (two points), Zambia (one point) and Algeria (one point).