The recent allegations by some Super Eagles stars that they were shortchanged over their win bonus for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria by the Nigeria Football Federation will be investigated, the Nigeria sports ministry has disclosed.Christian Ohaa, permanent secretary of the sports ministry, said on Thursday that the allegations will be investigated.“Based on the amount released to the NFF, nobody should shortchange the players again and I can tell you that we will look into it, I just got the report now and we will look into it,” Ohaa said.AfricanFootball.com had reported on Wednesday, allegations by some Super Eagles players of being shortchanged on their win bonus for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria by the NFF.Although, the NFF denied the allegations via a statement released also on Wednesday, claiming they had an agreement with the players to be paid a flat sum of a million Naira for home wins.Eagles coach at the time NFF claimed they reached the agreement Samson Siasia has denied the team agreed to be paid a million Naira for a home win.“I don’t know anything about one million (Naira),” Siasia opened up when contacted on Thursday.“The agreement was that they will pay the equivalent of dollars at the bank rate, official rate. I don’t know about anything else.”The Super Eagles’ win bonus is $5,000 per player, which would be N1,525,000 when converted at the official N305 to the dollar, but the players received a million Naira each instead, with the NFF claiming that bonuses for home wins was pegged at a flat fee of a million Naira, with only away wins attracting the $5,000.