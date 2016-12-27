Barcelona forward, Neymar, has said it would never be a problem for him, if he never gets to win the Ballon D’Or award.The Brazilian finished in fifth place in the 2016 award, with Cristiano Ronaldo winning the prize ahead of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.Neymar, who is considered one of the future contenders for the Ballon D’Or, says he will not lose any sleep over winning it.“I am very happy in Barcelona, at this team and with the life I have,” the 24-year-old told the official La Liga website.“Of course, it is my goal to win the Ballon d’Or, but I am not going to kill myself for it.“I want to be happy and I am happy here at Barcelona. It is not a problem if I do not win the Ballon d’Or.“I do not play football to win the Ballon d’Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football.“Winning the Ballon d’Or is the consequence of your work. Unfortunately, only one person can win it and Leo Messi is the best.”