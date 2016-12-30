The Nigerian army has released a statement concerning the recent Boko haram video showing Abubakar Shekau dismissing claims that the military has crushed Boko Haram.The army dismissed the video as a “mere terrorist propaganda aimed at creating fear in the minds of people”.A video surfaced on Thursday showing Shekau boasting that Boko Haram insurgents were safe and President Muhammadu Buhari was “telling lies to the people” by saying on Saturday that the group had been crushed and their camp in Sambisa destroyed.But in a statement by the army spokesman, Col. Kukasheka Usman insisted that the army had “captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest”.Usman said there was no cause for alarm because the army was making efforts to get out the insurgents that had gone into hiding.“The attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims,” the statement read.“While effort is on going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.“Consequently, the public are hereby enjoined to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious. They should also report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies.”