French midfielder, Samir Nasri, has revealed that the prospect of “good food and very nice girls” helped to convince him to swap Manchester City for Spanish side, Sevilla.Hide quoted textThe 29-year-old joined the La Liga topflight side on a season-long loan in August, having spent the previous five years at City.The midfielder has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for his new team and says that he felt that it was time to move on from the Etihad Stadium despite Pep Guardiola wanting him to stay.He told Sevilla’s official magazine, “I had a good pre-season but needed a change. Guardiola wanted me to stay.“In my last season, I had many injuries and wanted to start something new, fresh. So I contacted other clubs but, when I heard Sevilla, I knew I needed to come here.“If you know anything about football, you know that Sevilla has returned many players back to the top.“I also asked Jesus Navas, [David] Silva and Nolito about the club, the city, and everything was good,” he enthused.“There was good food, very nice girls… I talked to Guardiola and he told me there is a great coach in [Sevilla assistant] Juanma Lillo. That was all I needed to know. It was perfect for me.”