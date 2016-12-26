Nigeria forward Musa Yahaya is now a happily married man after he wedded Kannywood star Saduah in Kaduna today.Musa Yahaya, who has represented Nigeria at U17, U20 and Olympic levels, is currently on the books of Portuguese giants FC Porto.Guests included fellow Nigeria stars Sulaiman ‘Daddy’ Abdullahi, Lukman Zakari, Abdullahi Alfa, Nigeria U17 coach Manu Garba as well as the player’s agent Babawo Mohammed.