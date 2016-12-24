



(Sahara Reporters)

According to a report from Sahara Reporters, MTN has fired one of its top and most valuable staffers for bribing Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.Sahara Reporters say Amina Oyagbola was fired in order to avoid scrutiny by the United States government.Excerpt:Shortly after helping to resolve a hefty fine imposed by the Nigerian government, Amina Oyagbola was so important to MTN that the company gave her two strategic positions. Her corporate elevation saw her combining leadership of the Human Resources department with the post of "Director of Strategic Communications" at MTN.Ms. Oyagbola and her husband were instrumental in resolving MTN's serious problem with the Nigerian Presidency culminating in a massive $5.2 billion fine imposed on the company for ignoring the Nigerian government’s directive to ensure that all SIM cards were registered as a strategy to curb Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria's northeast.An insider within the company and other sources in Abuja told our correspondent that, once the fine was imposed, Ms. Oyagbola recruited a close friend, Femi Lijadu, to act as a consultant for “strategic advisory services.” In that capacity, Mr. Lijadu was a member of the team that negotiated with the Federal Government to reduce the fine to $1.7 billion. One of our sources said Ms. Oyagbola and Mr. Lijadu once worked with presidential Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari at the United Bank for Africa.