Here’s what the magazine wrote about him:
Tekno already has a number of hits in Nigeria, and Columbia Records took note, throwing its weight behind this agile, elastic-voiced singer. Tekno’s “Pana,” which has already accumulated more than 13 million views on YouTube and inspired a minor version of a video challenge, is romantic and light on its feet with little more than a nagging guitar line and squirts of bass, everything pegged to a serpentine forward march. There’s clearly a demand in the mainstream for feathery dance cuts like this one: close your eyes and imagine a smart radio programmer cueing this up after Drake‘s “Too Good.”
