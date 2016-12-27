Moses has impressed since being deployed to an unfamiliar right-wing back position by Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old has scored three English Premier League goals in 17 appearances from his wing-back position.

Analysing the impact of Moses and Alonso so far under Conte's 3-4-3 formation, the former England international says Chelsea still needs a better option in place of the Spaniard.

"Alonso has done well on the left, but I personally think they (Chelsea) can find a better option," Wilkins told Talksport .