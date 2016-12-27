 Moses Is A Better Wing-Back Than Alonso - Wilkins | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Moses Is A Better Wing-Back Than Alonso - Wilkins

3:39 PM 0
A+ A-

Moses has impressed since being deployed to an unfamiliar right-wing back position by Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old has scored three English Premier League goals in 17 appearances from his wing-back position.
Analysing the impact of Moses and Alonso so far under Conte's 3-4-3 formation, the former England international says Chelsea still needs a better option in place of the Spaniard.
"Alonso has done well on the left, but I personally think they (Chelsea) can find a better option," Wilkins told  Talksport.
"(Victor) Moses has been revitalised on the right," Wilkins said.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top