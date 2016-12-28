Following the alleged crash of online ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, otherwise known as ‘MMM’ in Nigeria, an Abuja-based pastor, Bishop Fireman Dapada of the Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry, has organised a prayer session for ’embattled’ participants.The Bishop tagged the session “Mavrodi Return My Money”, in a trending banner on social media.The MMM participants are expected to show up at the 7-day fire vigil service which is scheduled to start from January 7 to 13, 2017, with their phones, laptops, iPads and other technological devices used in transacting the questionable business.The Bishop said the gadgets will be anointed and cleansed for safe usage.The event, according to the banner which has gone viral, is expected to take place at the main bowl of the National Stadium in Abuja at exactly 9pm daily.Recall that promoters and participants of MMM in Nigeria, were recently hit with the news of the allegedly crash of the ponzi scheme, in which all confirmed accounts, were frozen.