Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said that Lionel Messi is the best footballer in the world, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.Ronaldo pipped Messi to this year’s Ballon D’Or award – his fourth time. But the Argentine has won it a record five times.After Messi put on a dazzling display in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga, coach Luis Enrique slammed the award’s race, calling it an obsession with “golden melons”.In his press conference on Friday ahead of City’s trip to Hull City, Guardiola agreed with his Enrique.“I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best,” he told reporters.“He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.“With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo – congratulations to him for the award – I think Messi is on another level”, he stated.