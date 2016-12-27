The Delta State Police Command recently held a press briefing at the Police headquarters in Asaba where it showcased some breakthroughs recorded in delivering on its core mandate of apprehension of crime suspects.Suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, homicide were all paraded but the case of a self-kidnapper and adulteration of popular alcoholic drinks stood out.One Justice Ifeanyi aged 21 years allegedly planned to kidnap himself with intent to extort money from his uncle.According to the Police, it was revealed that he planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand of four million naira to secure his releaseThe suspect confessed to the crime.“I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village.“The gang began to threaten me when my uncle refused to pay the ransom so I had to run away.”The Police also apprehended a 39-year-old man who was caught in the act of packaging adulterated alcoholic drinks for sale to the public.The suspect whom the Police said has already been charged to court, is identified as Ugochukwu Alozie aged 39 years.He had in his possession, bottles, cartons, labels of expensive brands of hot alcoholic drinks.A total of 14 cases were recorded and 44 suspect arrested. Items recovered include guns, live ammunition and cartridges, vehicles, adulterated hot drinks amongst others.