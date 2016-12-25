For Nigerian-born, U.S.-based ‘Bayo Ogunlesi success is indeed very predictable which is why his nomination by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a member of his Strategic and Policy Forum charged with advising the president on economic matters didn’t come as a surprise to many who have followed the former’s career path over the years.The Forum is designed to provide direct input to the president from many of the best and brightest in the business world in a frank, non-bureaucratic and non-partisan manner.The Forum, which is composed of some of America’s most highly respected and successful business leaders, will be called upon to meet with the president frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge as the president implements his plan to bring back jobs and ‘Make America Great Again’.The 63-year-old Nigerian, is the only African face in the 16-man team headed by Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone.A multi-disciplinarian with expertise in different fields which cuts across banking, finance, aviation, investment, emerging market, the businessman sure has a lot going for him.Ogunlesi who is from Makun, Sagamu, Ogun State in Nigeria, is the son of Theophilus O. Ogunlesi, the first Nigerian professor of medicine at University of Ibadan.He attended King’s College, Lagos. He received a B.A. with first class honors in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, England. In 1979, he received a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School, which he pursued at the same time. During his time at Harvard, he was on the Harvard Law Review.Ogunlesi, who is chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies, has a majority stake in London Gatwick Airport.The company acquired the stake at the airport in 2009 in a £1.455 billion deal. Global Infrastructure Partners is a joint venture whose initial investors included Credit Suisse and General Electric. As of November 2016, Global Infrastructure Partners had aggregate assets under management of approximately US$35 billion with its investments largely concentrated in OECD countries.