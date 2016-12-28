Mark Clattenburg has been voted the Best Referee in the world at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.The 41-year-old Premier League official, received the prize ahead of many top referees from every major league in Europe.Clattenburg completed a remarkable treble in 2016, handling the FA Cup final, Champions League final and Euro 2016 final.He is rumoured to be coveted in the Chinese Super League and other foreign leagues.Clattenburg, who was in charge for the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford on Boxing Day, received the trophy in Dubai.