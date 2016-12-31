Manchester United extended their winning run in the Premier League to five games with a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough.Paul Pogba went close to an opener in the 14th minute, striking the post with an overhead kick, but Boro also carried a threat in the early stages, with both Adama Traore and George Friend failing to take advantage of good chances on the counter.United began to seize control as the half progressed, though, and they might well have been ahead by the break.Anthony Martial fired a long-range shot against former United keeper Victor Valdes' post on 38 minutes before setting up Zlatan Ibrahimovic to divert the ball into the net seconds later, but the effort was controversially ruled out by referee Lee Mason, apparently for a high boot.Jose Mourinho's continued to look the more likely to open the scoring in the second half but it was Boro who snatched the lead, with Grant Leadbitter firing home on 67 minutes from Alvaro Negredo's knockdown.United continued to attack and finally broke through on 85 minutes, when Martial latched onto Ibrahimovic's knockdown to lash the ball past Valdes.That sparked a flurry of action as Boro saw a penalty appeal against Eric Bailly rejected at the other end before substitute Juan Mata crossed for Pogba to head home the winner barely a minute after Martial's strike.