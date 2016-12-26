



Daley Blind scored a rare Premier League goal while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added late strikes to help Manchester United defeat Sunderland 3-1 on Boxing Day.

The Dutch defender had not scored in the league since September 2015 -- a span of 41 matches without a goal -- but his 39th-minute strike helped ruin former United manager David Moyes' return to Old Trafford.

United controlled the majority of possession early on, but David De Gea was still called upon to save Patrick van Aanholt's free kick in the 20th minute.

The hosts then ran out on the counter-attack and Juan Mata had a penalty shout waved away after Lamine Kone battered into him while in pursuit of a long ball over the top.

Paul Pogba nearly provided United with the lead in the 27th minute following a one-two with Jesse Lingard at the top of the Sunderland box, but his curling shot struck the outside of the far post.

The breakthrough came six minutes before half-time as Ibrahimovic controlled the ball in the corner of the box and laid off for the on-rusing Blind to fire a low shot into the net.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan came on to replace Lingard after the hour mark and nearly made an instant impact, lashing a shot from distance inches wide.

The points were sealed with eight minutes to play when Pogba picked off a Papy Djilobodji pass and played through Ibrahimovic, who picked his spot to score his 11th goal in the last 10 games in all competitions.

Four minutes later, Ibrahimovic sent in a cross behind Mkhitaryan, who might have been offside but still managed to flick the ball into the net with a spectacular back-heeled volley.