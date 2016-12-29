



A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi St., Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekvewe over her coming back home late.“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building which caused her two ankles to dislocate, ” he said.The offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.She adjourned the case to Feb. 15, for mention.