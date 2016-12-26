League Management Company Chairman, Shehu Dikko has hinted that the body is working on a masterplan to get more Nigerian television and radio stations on board for broadcast of more Nigeria Professional Football League matches starting from the 2016/2017 season.Dikko who is also the second vice President of the Nigerian Football Federation revealed in a media group platform that the LMC plans to have live NPFL games televised on 'free to air' stations, for wider coverage."Already we are evaluating interest from TVC and others. We are looking at streaming some games as well," Dikko began when asked in the media group platform if the LMC had signed a contract with some local stations."We have agreement in place with AIT for sometime, but it's only based on Revenue share for the fact that the local stations are free to Air and can hardly pay for Rights fees upfront."Therefore before AIT can move in full scale, broadcast sponsors have to be sourced. Indeed, now some of our new partners are working to partner AIT on this. And for any contract we are negotiating, we ensure to put clauses that would mandate the partner to support the broadcast of NPFL on Local FTA stations and Radio stations."Recall even the match-day 38 of 2016 season between Rangers and El-Kanemi was shown live on AIT as a test-run, and this is what we intend to pursue in the 2017 season – to have as much games as possible broadcast on FTA stations and Radio."Dikko also said that the savings from last season will be rolled over to commence the 2017 season before the financial year starts in February 2017.The LMC declared a surplus of N483m at the end of last season."This has been the tradition of LMC anyway, as every season, efforts are made to save to enable the seamless take off of the next season."