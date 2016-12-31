Georginio Wijnaldum's early goal was enough for Liverpool to secure all three points in a 1-0 win over Manchester City.The hosts scored with their first attempt in the eighth minute after Pablo Zabaleta allowed Adam Lallana plenty of room to cross into the box during a counter-attack..Wijnaldum rose high above Aleksandar Kolarov to head home and secure a lead that City rarely threatened to cancel out.It was the only shot on target from either side in the first half, and City's Raheem Sterling showed some frustration just before the break by lashing out at James Milner's legs after the Liverpool man had bumped him to the floor.City's best opportunity for equaliser came 10 minutes into the second half when David Silva fired a shot inches wide of the post.But Liverpool were in control and saw out the game without many scares around Simon Mignolet's net.The New Year's Eve result ensured Liverpool, enjoying their best start since 1990, finished 2016 in second place, six points behind leaders Chelsea and four above third-placed City.