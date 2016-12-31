







8 min GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City (Georginio Wijnaldum)

Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.The hosts come into this match sitting second in the Premier League table and knowing that victory would open up a four-point gap to their third-placed opponents.City, meanwhile, would leapfrog the Reds into second with a win here as they look to make it four victories on the bounce.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action from the final Premier League game of 2016 courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can; Lallana, Mane, FirminoKarius, Moreno, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria, Origi, SturridgeBravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Toure, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; AgueroCaballero, Clichy, Sagna, Fernando, A Garcia, Iheanacho, NavasThere will be one minute of added time at the end of this first half.Almost a huge chance for Liverpool to get a second! Toure gives the ball away and Firmino and Lallana immediately pounce. Firmino pokes it through to Lallana, who looks to be clean through on goal, but the linesman's flag is correctly raised. A big opportunity goes begging for the hosts.City's brightest attacking moment so far comes as Firmino gifts possession to De Bruyne in a good position. The Belgian immediately drives to the edge of the box, ghosting past Klavan in the process, but the Liverpool defender recovers to get a block on the eventual shot.It has been a little better from City in the last few minutes here. They have gained more control over the match but are still yet to trouble Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.Silva does get on the ball in a promising position here, floating a pass over to the left side of the area where Kolarov is waiting. The full-back volleys a first-time effort back across the area, but it is behind all of the blue shirts.Liverpool have done a good job of preventing City's match-winners from getting on the ball so far. We have seen very little of De Bruyne, Aguero or Silva in an attacking sense so far.Really good pressing from Liverpool as they force City back all the way to Bravo. There just doesn't seem to be any route forward for the visitors at the moment.City have not been able to come up with anything of note in an attacking sense in this game, particularly since Liverpool took the lead. The visitors have seen more of the ball, but it is Liverpool who are in control of this game.Nervy moments for Liverpool as Mignolet comes a long way off his line to mop up a ball over the top. Aguero is chasing him down, but Mignolet lifts the ball over the Argentine's head before passing it over another City player out to Milner.Liverpool are beginning to see more sights of goal here. Can is the latest to have a go, cutting onto his right foot on the edge of the box before firing an effort just too high and wide when looking for the top corner.Very nearly a chance for Liverpool again as Milner lifts a brilliant pass into the path of Firmino, but his control just lets him down. He would have been one on one with the keeper had he taken that in his stride!Good football again from Liverpool as they force City into a mistake and immediately look to pounce. Firmino and Mane combine to find Wijnaldum, but this time the midfielder's effort is high and wide of the target.Craig Pawson has a word with Fernandinho following a foul on Lallana, with the crowd baying for a yellow card. The referee keeps his cards in his pocket this time, but that looks like a final warning for Fernandinho.City try a long ball over the top of the Liverpool defence which Aguero takes down brilliantly inside the area, but before he can finish it the linesman's flag is correctly raised.Nothing delights this Anfield crowd quite as much as Sterling trying something and it not coming off. One of the biggest cheers of the night greets a cross from the winger which sails straight over the bar.City have enjoyed almost 60% possession in this match so far, but the majority of it has come on the halfway line with the two centre-backs. City are yet to really trouble Mignolet for all of their possession today.Lallana's assist for that opening goal means that no midfielder in Europe's top five leagues has been directly involved in more goals this season. His seven assists is also his best haul for a single campaign, and we're not even halfway through the season!I questioned in the build-up to this match how City would be able to cope with Liverpool's pressing style, but the hosts aren't playing like that at the moment. They are keeping their shape and sitting back challenging City to break them down.Liverpool seem fairly content to let City have the majority of the ball at the moment, focusing instead on hitting the visitors on the counter. That is how their goal came, and they can afford to just sit back and draw City out a bit more now.Aguero looks to provide that quick response by slaloming into a decent shooting position just outside the area, but his attempt with the outside of his boot goes comfortably wide.That goal should really settle Liverpool down after what had been a relatively slow start to the game from the home side. City, meanwhile, will want a response quickly.One chance, one goal for Liverpool! They draw first blood at Anfield through a bullet header from Wijnaldum! Lallana is given too much space on the left flank and he hangs a cross into the middle that Wijnaldum attacks really well. He meets it perfectly and steers his header into the bottom corner.Klavan picks up an early yellow card here for a foul on Aguero.Man City have seen the better of the opening exchanges here, with Liverpool yet to really get into any attacking rhythm.Sterling has seen a lot of the ball in these opening exchanges, and it is notable that the Liverpool players are quick to pounce on him - perhaps fired up by the boisterous crowd.Man City have an early chance from a free kick in a good position, which was won by the pantomime villain Sterling. Kolarov lines it up, but slams it straight into the wall.Here we go! The final Premier League match of 2016 gets underway, and it is a huge one for both sides. Manchester City kick us off!