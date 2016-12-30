Listen to audio below...

In the leaked telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, the two governors were heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election. The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, "Nigeria Army does not exist again."In what appeared to be a confessional, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State how he used his office to influence the election rerun in his state.As if to show utmost contempt for the Nigerian State, the duo of Fayose and Wike thrashed the Nigerian Army, describing it in crass manner.The two governors are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, on whose platform they were elected into office.No less than three people had died during the elections that were marred by violence and horrendous electoral malpractices.In a second of such recorded audios where Wike could be heard boasting about his criminal exploits during the election, the following exchange took place between him and Fayose.