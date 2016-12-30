 List of winners at the maiden edition of the Sound City award festival | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
List of winners at the maiden edition of the Sound City award festival

The event had electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among others.

Here is the list of winners:

 Best Male Artiste
Wizkid

 Best Female Artiste
Yemi Alade

 Pop Artiste of the Year
Kiss Daniel

 Digital Artiste of the Year
Tekno

 Collaboration of the Year
“Who you epp” Olamide ft. Wande Coal X Phyno

 Best Group/Duo
Sauti Sol

 Song of the Year
“Pana” by Tekno

 Best New Act
Mr. Eazi

 Viewers Choice Award
“Soldier” by Falz ft. Simi

 Listeners Choice Award
“Pana” by Tekno

 Producer of the Year
DJ Maphorisa

 Video of the Year
“Aje” by Alikiba. Directed by Meji

 Artiste of the Year
Wizkid

