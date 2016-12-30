Here is the list of winners:
Best Male Artiste
Wizkid
Best Female Artiste
Yemi Alade
Pop Artiste of the Year
Kiss Daniel
Digital Artiste of the Year
Tekno
Collaboration of the Year
“Who you epp” Olamide ft. Wande Coal X Phyno
Best Group/Duo
Sauti Sol
Song of the Year
“Pana” by Tekno
Best New Act
Mr. Eazi
Viewers Choice Award
“Soldier” by Falz ft. Simi
Listeners Choice Award
“Pana” by Tekno
Producer of the Year
DJ Maphorisa
Video of the Year
“Aje” by Alikiba. Directed by Meji
Artiste of the Year
Wizkid
