English Premier League champions, Leicester City have applied for a work permit for Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, a confirmation of an almost January done deal.The Foxes have reportedly agreed to sign the 20-year old from Belgian side, Genk in a deal worth $£15m plus £3m in potential add-ons.According to a report in the British tabloid, The Guardian, Leicester City are looking to announce the deal on new year's day.The former Nigeria youth international had the first part of his medical in December and is expected to conclude the final part of the tests in January.Ndidi featured in what was potentially his last game for Genk against Gent Tuesday night which his side won 2-0.Source: The Guardian