The Lagos State Police Command has said that 22-year-old Cameroonian, Joel Ludgo, who killed his boss, Miss Temidayo Adeleke, did so because he was desperate to send money to his girlfriend in Cameroon.The police stated that Ludguo had vehemently requested his boss to pay part of his December salary so he could send the money to his girlfriend, which led to an altercation and the eventual killing.Ludguo lived with the victim, whose marriage was slated for early 2017.The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Dolapo Badmos, on Saturday said that the suspect was still making useful confessional statements to detectives at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.She added that Ludguo would be charged with murder among other charges, upon the completion of investigation.Our correspondent had reported that Ludguo approached the 32-year-old victim around 10.30pm on Tuesday and asked for N15,000 out of his N27,000 salary.Adeleke was said to have pleaded with him to be patient, saying she did not have naira notes on her.But the entreaty fell on the deaf ears as Ludguo left the boss’ living room in anger only to return a few minutes later with a knife and stabbed her in the chest.The security guard of the Adelekes’ residence, who identified himself simply as Abbah, had told The PUNCH that the suspect was employed about two months ago, adding that he was on drugs.Badmos, on Saturday, warned residents against employing domestic workers without properly looking at their profiles.She said, “The victim was found lying on the floor of her living room in a pool of blood. A kitchen knife was found stuck into the left side of her chest. She was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island, where a doctor on duty confirmed her dead.“Some drug substance was found on the suspect and he has made confessional statements. He said he wanted to send money to his girlfriend in Cameroon and that was how an argument ensued between him and the boss.“Investigation is still ongoing and he will be duly prosecuted. Meanwhile, people should be wary of employing domestic servants on the road. Background checks need to be carried out on them.”